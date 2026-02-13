© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

WTO/99 takes history from archives to acclaim

By Kayte Young
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST
collaged image of police in riot gear, people with political signs, text blocks going across image " Firey and explosive" "WTO/99" "Breathtakingly Precient"
courtesy of IU Cinema
The makers of the film, WTO/99 came to Bloomington for the screening of the film at the IU Cinema in December of 2025.

People from all walks of life marching in the street with giant hand-crafted puppets; large banner-drops with political messages; protesters blocking traffic; police in riot gear, using teargas on demonstrators; mass arrests—these scenes might seem familiar these days, but it is a description of the 1999 protest against a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Seattle Washington.

Kayte Young talks with Ian Bell and Alex Megaro,the makers of a documentary film, WTO/99. It’s about the events surrounding the meeting of this newly formed international governing body. The film makers came to Bloomington in December of 2025 for the screening of the film at the IU Cinema.

It’s a conversation about how they made this fully archival film, what happened that week in Seattle and how this massive protest in 1999 was, in some ways, the testing ground for new tactics used by both activists and law enforcement that have become standard practice ever since.

Tags
Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
See stories by Kayte Young