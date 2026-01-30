A Folk Hero, Some Fibers, And Few Frets

A Folk Hero Gets His Flowers

Steven Higgs' new book details the life of his close friend Andy Mahler. Mahler spent much of his life working to preserve wild spaces, including his beloved Hoosier National Forest.

From his Orange County home, called the Lazy Black Bear, Mahler spearheaded conservation efforts in Indiana and across the nation. In Andy Mahler and the Hoosier National Forest: The Folk Hero and the Forest he Loves, Higgs details Mahler’s decades-long advocacy for the forest, and he takes us inside “The Hoosier” to show the natural beauty Andy helped protect.

And we talk about Steve’s career as a writer and journalist, prompted by his work being accepted in the IU Archive.

You Gotta Get Your Fiber

Kayte Young/WFIU Candace Minster demonstrates hand weaving on a loom at White Violet Center for Eco-justice

Candace Minster grows flowers at White Violet Center for Eco-Justice out at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College near Terre Haute. That’s during the growing season. In the winter, you might find her dipping skeins of soft alpaca yarn into natural dye baths made from flowers and she grew herself. Or maybe assisting with a spinning workshop or weaving an intricately patterned scarf on a wooden floor loom. She also gets to spend time with Alpacas. Pretty sweet gig, huh?

While it may sound romantic and old-fashioned, labor at White Violet isn’t easy, and it takes a lot of coordination. The work also serves a larger purpose for the Sisters of Providence.

Kayte Young interviews Candace Minster, the Flower and Fiber Arts Manager at White Violet, along with Tara Elmore, Director of Outreach and Events and the Animal Care Manager. Be sure to check our social media for videos of the alpacas, and the beautiful items crafted from their fleece.

The New Music Ensemble Doesn't Fret

Travers / https://www.gabrieljenks.com/media/photo-gallery/ Composer Gabriel Jenks' new piece, On the Run, isn't exactly a mandolin concerto, but it does feature the instrument

The oldest pieces that IU Jacobs’ New Music Ensemble plays are from the latter half of the twentieth century, but they focus on premiering new work. Their upcoming concert features three premiers, including a piece by guest conductor Texu Kim, and a piece by Jacobs’ composition professor Gabriel Jenks. Gabriel brought his mandolin to the studio to talk about On the Run, his new piece that features the mandolin.