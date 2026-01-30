A Folk Hero Gets His Flowers

Steven Higgs' new book details the life of his close friend Andy Mahler. Mahler spent much of his life working to preserve wild spaces, including his beloved Hoosier National Forest.

From his Orange County home, called the Lazy Black Bear, Mahler spearheaded conservation efforts in Indiana and across the nation. In Andy Mahler and the Hoosier National Forest: The Folk Hero and the Forest he Loves, Higgs details Mahler’s decades-long advocacy for the forest, and he takes us inside “The Hoosier” to show the natural beauty Andy helped protect.

And we talk about Steve’s career as a writer and journalist, prompted by his work being accepted in the IU Archive.