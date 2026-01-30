© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

A Folk Hero Gets His Flowers

By Tyler Lake
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:40 PM EST
Environmental activist Andy Mahler stands out in the woods looking up between the splitting branches of a tree.
Steven Higgs
Environmental activist Andy Mahler spent much of his life working to preserve wild space like the Hoosier National Forest.

Steven Higgs' new book details the life of his close friend Andy Mahler. Mahler spent much of his life working to preserve wild spaces, including his beloved Hoosier National Forest.

From his Orange County home, called the Lazy Black Bear, Mahler spearheaded conservation efforts in Indiana and across the nation. In Andy Mahler and the Hoosier National Forest: The Folk Hero and the Forest he Loves, Higgs details Mahler’s decades-long advocacy for the forest, and he takes us inside “The Hoosier” to show the natural beauty Andy helped protect.

And we talk about Steve’s career as a writer and journalist, prompted by his work being accepted in the IU Archive.

Tyler Lake
Producer, Nice Work
See stories by Tyler Lake