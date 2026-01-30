© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

You Gotta Get Your Fiber

By Kayte Young
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:39 PM EST
close up of weaving loom and a woman's hands working the loom. A hand knitted scarf and sweater is visible
Kayte Young/WFIU
Candace Minster demonstrates hand weaving on a loom at White Violet Center for Eco-justice

Candace Minster grows flowers at White Violet Center for Eco-Justice out at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College near Terre Haute. That’s during the growing season. In the winter, you might find her dipping skeins of soft alpaca yarn into natural dye baths made from flowers and she grew herself. Or maybe assisting with a spinning workshop or weaving an intricately patterned scarf on a wooden floor loom. She also gets to spend time with Alpacas. Pretty sweet gig, huh?

While it may sound romantic and old-fashioned, labor at White Violet isn’t easy, and it takes a lot of coordination. The work also serves a larger purpose for the Sisters of Providence.

Kayte Young interviews Candace Minster, the Flower and Fiber Arts Manager at White Violet, along with Tara Elmore, Director of Outreach and Events and the Animal Care Manager. Be sure to check our social media for videos of the alpacas, and the beautiful items crafted from their fleece.

Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
