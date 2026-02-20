© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Overtuned Fest Plays Across Bloomington

By Kayte Young,
Tyler Lake
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Overtuned Fest will lean into experimental music and performances over four days and at different venues across Bloomington from February 23-26.

We try here at Nice Work to stay on top of it, keep up with all the events, performances, exhibits, and happenings that happen here in Bloomington. We almost let a noteworthy happening happen without us taking any kind of note. Luckily Co-Host Kayte Young, presumably in her periphery, caught a glimpse of it somewhere.

It’s called Overtuned Fest and It’s being put on by some faculty and students over at the Jacobs School of Music. It will feature world premieres of newly commissioned works for electric guitar, drumset, chamber orchestra, and multimedia ensembles. Starting February 23rd, performances will take place each day in venues across the city culminating in a multimedia experience on the 26th at the Switchyard Park Pavillion.

