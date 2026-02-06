© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
By Alex Chambers,
Kayte YoungTyler Lake
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Alex Chambers talked about The Rose Field in our new series, check 'em out, if you want.

In a new and recurring segment called, check ‘em out, if you want, hosts Kayte Young, Alex Chambers, and Tyler Lake recommend some things for you to check out, if you want. This installment features Alex telling us about The Rose Field, book three in Philip Pullman’s trilogy called The Book of Dust.

Kayte buys into the hype around the AMC series Mad Men. A slick and thoughtful serial about ad execs on Madison Avenue in the 60’s. It examines masculine fragility in ways that feel just as relevant now as they did back in 2007 when it debuted.

Tyler goes rummaging through the Army Surplus store to find a recent series of the podcast Articles of Interest. I n the series called “Gear,” host Avery Trufelman goes back to the 19th century to look at the long and inter woven relationship between outdoor outfitters and the United States military that is still as strong (and now more breathable!)

