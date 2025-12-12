Not Your Parents’ Nutcracker

In December 2023, IU Opera and Ballet Theater premiered a major makeover of their annual production of The Nutcracker. Now, that production will be airing on public television stations across the country, thanks to a collaboration between WTIU and the Jacobs School of Music. Senior producer Todd Gould, who led the filming of that production, spoke with Sarah Wroth, chair of the Ballet Department, and Sasha Janes, a professor of ballet and the new production’s choreographer.

Art Scenes Need City Government

Garrett Ann Walters Public art like OT 987 is only one of the ways the City of Bloomington is helping the arts thrive here.

Music visionary Brian Eno has pointed out that the people we see as “geniuses” are not usually “self-made,” the way we usually imagine. They’re often part of a thriving community of many people working on similar creative projects – and that includes not just artists but critics, curators, and more. He coined the word “scenius” to encapsulate that phenomenon.

Holly Warren and Chaz Mottinger runs the City of Bloomington’s arts wing, and while they’re not trying to cultivate something as exclusive as a “scene,” they are doing everything they can to create a thriving arts community here in Bloomington. Holly is the City’s Assistant Director for the Arts and Chaz is Special Projects Manager, both in the Economic and Sustainable Development Department. Alex Chambers and Kayte Young talked with them about the City’s 1% for the Arts program, grants, new artist studio space, and their vision for how the City can create a thriving artistic community.

God, On Stage

Courtesy of Constellation Stage and Screen Constellation's An Act of God runs Dec 18-Jan 4 at the Waldron Firebay.

Constellation has two shows running this month. A Christmas Story: The Musical runs December 11 through January 4 at the Waldron Auditorium. Downstairs from the auditorium, in the Waldron Firebay, you can talk to God. Or -even better - God will talk to you. It’s An Act of God ,written by David Javerbaum, who was a writer for The Daily Show and won 11 Emmys for that. An Act of God came out on Broadway in 2015, and now, at the end of 2025, Eric Shelley will be acting as God in Bloomington. Alex Chambers spoke with Eric Shelley and director David Sheehan.

What To Do at the End of December

courtesy of Historic Brown County Playhouse The stage adaption of "It's a Wonderful Life" is happening through December 20, 2025 at The Historic Brown County Playhouse in Nashville, IN. There's more than holiday happenings listed below.

The holidays are jam-packed with things to do—we’ve already discussed two festive events happening in Bloomington. But what else is in store for the latter half of December? Alex sent Kayte and Tyler out to discover the best ways to round out the busy holiday season.



