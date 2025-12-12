© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

God, On Stage

By Alex Chambers
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:48 PM EST
A poster for An Act of God by David Javerbaum, running December 18 through January 4. A man in a white suit with a neat beard and an impish smile, with blue sky behind him and angels on the letters of An Act of God
Courtesy of Constellation Stage and Screen
Constellation's An Act of God runs Dec 18-Jan 4 at the Waldron Firebay.

Constellation has two shows running this month. A Christmas Story: The Musical runs December 11 through January 4 at the Waldron Auditorium. Downstairs from the auditorium, in the Waldron Firebay, you can talk to God. Or -even better - God will talk to you. It’s An Act of God,written by David Javerbaum, who was a writer for The Daily Show and won 11 Emmys for that. An Act of God came out on Broadway in 2015, and now, at the end of 2025, Eric Shelley will be acting as God in Bloomington. Alex Chambers spoke with Eric Shelley and director David Sheehan.

Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU's arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU's Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond.
