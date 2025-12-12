God, On Stage

Constellation has two shows running this month. A Christmas Story: The Musical runs December 11 through January 4 at the Waldron Auditorium. Downstairs from the auditorium, in the Waldron Firebay, you can talk to God. Or -even better - God will talk to you. It’s An Act of God ,written by David Javerbaum, who was a writer for The Daily Show and won 11 Emmys for that. An Act of God came out on Broadway in 2015, and now, at the end of 2025, Eric Shelley will be acting as God in Bloomington. Alex Chambers spoke with Eric Shelley and director David Sheehan.