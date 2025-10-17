Autumn Serenade: The Songs Of The Season

This week we’re taking our annual turn into autumn in song. Songs about the fall season, the months of September, October, and November – everything from tunes about literal fall to the metaphorical autumn of one’s life or a relationship. The phenomenon of the richness of summer giving way to harvest time; the gradual withering of leaves, the length of sunlit hours shrinking has fascinated and frightened us for millennia. We’ll celebrate that paradox of coziness, comfort with loss and decay with tunes that reflect all of it. We’ll hear the song stylings of Julie London, Frank Sinatra, Leslie Odom, Jr, and more – ushering us into the season.