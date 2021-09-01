Dream A Little Dream

What is a dream? An expression of our deepest desires? As Shakespeare said “the very substance of the ambitious”? Or is it merely some evolutionary byproduct of some biological need for sleep? As Freud called it, “the guardian of sleep”? Scientists are still debating the origin and purpose of dreams to this day. But perhaps we can look to the American Songbook for some artistic interpretations of dreams. And that’s what I’ll be doing on this episode. Ahead, we’ll hear jazz standards about dreaming, including “You Stepped Out Of A Dream,” “Deep In A Dream,” “This Time The Dream’s On Me,” and many more.

Songs featured this hour: