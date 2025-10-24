Broadway's Fabulous Fifties
This week, we're headed back to the early 1950s, when Broadway was at the height of its Golden Age. Songs from stage and screen musicals were still the major source of American popular music, and the solo jazz singer became the literal megaphone for Broadway songwriters like Frank Loesser, Comden and Green, Jule Styne, while also giving late career boosts to veterans such as Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and Harold Arlen.
We’ll hear from a vast range of singers like Sammy Davis, Jr., Polly Bergen, Chris Connor, Matt Monro, and others.