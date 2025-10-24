© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Afterglow

Broadway's Fabulous Fifties

By Richard Roland
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
Composer Cole Porter with the star of his 1950 musical Out of This World, Charlotte Greenwood
This week, we're headed back to the early 1950s, when Broadway was at the height of its Golden Age. Songs from stage and screen musicals were still the major source of American popular music, and the solo jazz singer became the literal megaphone for Broadway songwriters like Frank Loesser, Comden and Green, Jule Styne, while also giving late career boosts to veterans such as Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and Harold Arlen.
We’ll hear from a vast range of singers like Sammy Davis, Jr., Polly Bergen, Chris Connor, Matt Monro, and others.

