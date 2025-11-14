Songs of New York, Songs of My Home

This week, I’m reminiscing about the town I was born and raised in and in which I spent the first fifty years of my life — a town about which a ton of songs have been written: New York, New York.

A multitude of songs expressing everything from love and admiration to frustration and animosity have been composed in both homage to and condemnation of the City that Never Sleeps. In this episode, we’ll hear vocal jazz interpretations of songs familiar and obscure from Anita O’Day, Tony Bennett, Mel Tormé, Ella Fitzgerald, Brenda Russell, and more, spinning their tales of the city in song.