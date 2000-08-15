WFIU signed on the air in 1950 and immediately found itself in the vanguard. Those few in southern Indiana who owned an FM receiver were able to pick up little else on the dial, and the station had to be exceptionally creative in developing programming for those listeners.

Not only was there no Morning Edition, there would be no NPR for two decades to come! “Educational stations,” as public radio stations then were known, were entirely on their own.

As much as broadcasting has matured and the content has changed across 75 years, the fundamental mission has remained the same: to inform, to teach, to enlighten and entertain, to deliver culture, and to strengthen our community and our democracy. If those who were present at the creation could be here now, they might be surprised by the places technology has allowed us to go, and, we hope, would be pleased by what they hear.

John Bailey

WFIU Station Operations Director