Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana
Timeline

1920s

Radio at Indiana University

1940s

School of the Sky weekday program

1950s

WFIU goes live

1960s

IU Radio & TV Center opens and the Public Broadcasting Act is signed

1970s

WFIU becomes a member of National Public Radio

1980s

Beloved programs are establised

1990s

Entering the online age

2000s

More music, more talk

2010s

WFIU wins national Edward R. Murrow Award

2020s

New beginnings

1921

Professor R. R. Ramsey, of the Indiana University physics department, demonstrates radio technology at IU for the first time. The audience listens to Amelita Galli-Curci performing in the opera Lackme, originating from radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh.

The demonstration was an introduction to a novel method of music education for students in a modern opera course.

First Demonstration of Radio at IU

A lecture or assembly at Science Hall captured around 1921

1947

October 6 sees the debut of Indiana School of the Sky, a 15-minute program aired each weekday as an “education supplement” in public schools. The shows are distributed by what was called a “bicycle network” – the physical transportation of tapes among stations. The program originally is carried by 12 stations; by the next year, nearly a quarter of Indiana’s high schools are tuning in to local stations that run the show.

School of the Sky

Indian School of the Sky production in rehearsal. Student gather around microphones with scripts in hand. Captured around ninteen-forty-seven

1950

The FCC approves construction of a station licensed to the Trustees of Indiana University, to broadcast at 90.9 FM. The University offers the FCC a list of preferred call letters, including WIU, WIUB, WVIU (Voice of Indiana University), and WIFM (Indiana’s FM station), and is granted its fifth choice, WFIU.

Tower construction is completed on September 26, and a “full” (five-hour) schedule delivered on October 1. The studio is initially located in an old army barracks near IU’s Read Hall. Following complaints of interference with an Indianapolis television station – and then a voluntary restriction of its broadcast day to times when the TV station is not on the air – WFIU signs off at 90.9 in June 1951 in wait of a frequency reassignment from the FCC. In September, the station lands at a permanent home, 103.7 FM.

WFIU Goes Live, and Dark, and Live

WFIU daily schedule from nineteen-fifty. Indiana University's Radio Training Center. The schedule for Monday and Tuesday are shown starting at seven-twenty-nine A.M. ending at nine-fifty P.M.
Two men stand on either side of a microphone in suits. A banner reads WFIU in the background.
WFIU's George Willeford interviews British actor Basil Rathbone in 1951
The RTV studio captured in nineteen-fifty-three in black and white. Lighting equipment is visible and a news desk.
1953 RTV Studio

1953

The premiere of Your Sunday Opera, hosted by IU School of Music professor Ross Allen.

Allen becomes renowned not only for his deep knowledge of the music, but also for not missing a Sunday – in the wake of a surgery in 1980, he records a program from his hospital bed. The series continues until his retirement in 1997.

Your Sunday Opera

Ross Allen recording a radio program from a hospital bed. The photograph is black and white.
Ross Allen, 1980

1958

WFIU launches the Indiana University Sports Network with a remote broadcast of an IU football loss to Notre Dame in South Bend. For its first three years, the primary play-by-play host is IU graduate student Dick Enberg. Enberg will go on to broadcast sports professionally for nearly 60 years, garnering awards from the baseball, football, and basketball halls of fame.

IU Football Comes to WFIU

WFIU-Indiana Sports Network Ready for IU Football Games With the football season almost here, it appears a network of some twenty Indiana and Kentucky AM radio stations, and ten Indiana FM stations will carry the WFIU-Indiana Sports Network ac-counts of the IU Big Ten football games this fall. Professor Elmer G. Sulzer, director of broadcasting activities, announced at press time that the special FM relay net-work which served as the distribution system for the IU varsity football and basketball games last year has been established again.

1959

Jazz Review, a 15-minute late afternoon program, debuts. The hosts are two IU students, Phillip Jones and Dick Bishop.

Bishop would go on in the late ‘60s to create the program Afterglow, which airs today. He would also serve as the station’s development director in the early ‘80s, and host Standards by Starlight in the 2010s.

WFIU Swings

A portrait of Dick Bishop standing in front of a slate background. He's wearing a navy blue blazer with gold buttons and a striped shirt.
Dick Bishop, 2012

1963

In summer 1963, IU Radio-TV Services moves out of the Quonset huts, and into the newly-built Radio & TV Center, adjoining the Fine Arts building. The facility still houses WFIU and WTIU today.

IU Radio & TV Center Opens

A black and white scene from the early days of television broadcasting, likely in a control room or studio. The person in the foreground appears to be operating a control panel, possibly for a television camera or broadcast equipment.

1967

President Lyndon Baines Johnson signs the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and, eventually, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and National Public Radio (NPR).

Public Broadcasting Act

A black-and-white photograph shows President Lyndon B. Johnson seated at a desk, signing the Public Broadcasting Act into law on November 7, 1967, surrounded by a group of men standing behind him.

W.F.I.U. staff photo taken in 1967.
WFIU staff in 1967

1971

WFIU becomes one of the 90 charter members of National Public Radio, picking up the flagship newsmagazine All Things Considered upon its May 3 debut. Host Susan Stamberg is the first woman to anchor a daily national broadcast.

Also bowing this year: Ether Game, the weekly music trivia show that continues to air on Tuesday nights; and Rapline, WFIU’s first call-in public affairs program, which would be succeeded in 1986 by Friday Edition, and then in 1998 by Noon Edition, which airs today.

All Things Considered

Nineteen-Seventy-Nine ad for Rapline. It reads "WFIU one-oh-three point seven F.M. Public Radio. three-three-seven-zero-eight-one-one. Rapline".

WFIU 103.7 fm. October, 1972. NPR Directions in Sound.
October 1972 cover of Directions in Sound

1976

WFIU makes its first fundraising appeal – with a note in the April issue of the listener guide Directions in Sound, asking listeners to help finance equipment that would let the station broadcast in stereo. Eighty donors come through with a total of $1,472.50. The first on-air fund drive as we now know them occurs in the fall of 1977. On the Fourth of July, 1978, the station debuts its new stereo signal with an airing of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

Listeners Become Supporters

Nineteen-seventy-seven stereo insert on yellow paper. It reads "Wouldn't the Cleveland Orchestra sound better in stereo? We at WFIU think so. We think that conversion to stereo would increase your listening enjoyment of all our programming 100%. We need $16,000 to convert WFIU to stereo, and you can help. Our Fund Drive will take place November 7-13, and you can contribute by: -Phoning your pledge for financial support to WFIU during that week. -Mailing a check or money order to WFIU anytime prior to Nov. 12, designating it as a contribution to our conversion to stereo. -Participating in YOUR MUSIC. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8:00 pm, we will open our studio to you, giving you or your group an opportunity to perform on the air, in exchange for a contribution of $15 for the first 5 minutes of performing time and $2 for each additional minute. Listen to WFIU for further details on how you can make your contribution. HELP US TO OFFER YOU QUALITY STEREO SOUND BY CONTRIBUTING NOVEMBER 7-13"
1977 Stereo Insert

1979

In September, WFIU briefly goes live in the overnight hours for the first time – the occasion is IU swimming coach Doc Counsilman’s successful, 13-hour attempt to become the oldest person to swim the English Channel. A WFIU reporter traveling alongside uses a ship-to-shore radio to offer round-the-clock updates. At the time, WFIU’s regular broadcast day spans 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. – the station does not adopt a 24-hour schedule until 1990.

Crossing the Channel

Doc Counsilman treads water in a white swim cap and black goggles.

Transatlantic Telephone Report Via Satellite. Diagram depicting how the radio signal is transported from the English Channel to Indiana
WFIU's system to live-broadcast Doc Counsilman's swim of the English Channel
Two people stand next to each other with wide smiles. The photo was taken in 1978.
1979

In November, NPR rolls out its newsmagazine Morning Edition. WFIU initially rolls selected features from the program into George Walker’s music show, Morning, finally adding an hour of the show in 1983, and the full two hours in 1986.

A New Morning

George Walker sits at a desk with headphones on. He's in front of a microphone and script.
George Walker, 1980

1981

A year after NPR launches a satellite system that links public radio producers and stations across the nation, WFIU uplinks its first program, a live performance by the IU Philharmonic.

The next year, American Public Radio picks up Music from Indiana, an IU School of Music showcase, for national distribution. By 1983, the series is on 60 stations across America.

WFIU Goes National

A collage of nine black and white photographs featuring musicians. It include portraits of classical musicians and a concert hall.

1984

WFIU’s ninth annual pledge drive wraps up on November 18 with a three-hour on-air going-away party for the weekday jazz program There with Michael Bourne – its host is, after 12 years at the station, off to New York City. His successor is Joe Bourne (no relation), who brings listeners Just You & Me daily until his retirement in 2011.

One Bourne Era Ends, Another is Bourne

Black and white photo of three men, two with beards, standing in a radio studio
Left to right: Richard Bishop, Joe Bourne, and Michael Bourne,1984

1988

Prompted by an IU professor’s question about why the radio station doesn’t use a little airtime to address scientific curiosities, program manager Don Glass creates A Moment of Science. It bows February 28 under original host Steve Fentress. Glass himself succeeds him, joined by a series of co-hosts including Angela Mariani and Yael Ksander. The daily two-minute segment is distributed to stations nationally, and comes to enjoy a second life online. Currently, its web archive of thousands of “moments” is enjoyed by about two million visitors each year.

The First of Many Moments

A black and white photo of the A Moment of Science staff
Angela Mariani, Don Glass, 1991

1988

July brings the debut on WFIU of a new public radio phenomenon, Car Talk, led by two boisterous mechanic brothers from Boston, Tom and Ray Magliozzi, who sound like anything but NPR.

It’s an immediate hit, and remains a fixture of the Saturday morning lineup until the show ends production in 2017.

Click and Clack Attack

Tom and Ray Magliozzi from Car Talk over a car engine with tools in hand. Ray Magliozzi has car clamps clipped to his yellow t-shirt.
Tom and Ray Magliozzi from Car Talk
Stylized poster with the image of a car engine and tire tracks. Directions in Sound. W.F.I.U. Stereo one-oh-three-point-seven F.M. July nineteen-eighty-eight. Saturday Evenings at seven. roar squeal click clack tappa tap tick tickeee car talk
Directions in Sound, July 1988

1991

October sees the debut of Harmonia, a weekly hour filled with Renaissance and Baroque music. The program, hosted by then-graduate student at IU Angela Mariani, is seen as filling a gap in WFIU’s music lineup.

Before long, listeners to stations across the country begin to feel the same: when the show is nationally syndicated in 1995, 80 stations sign on in the first week. Within five years, the show can be heard on more than 150 signals in the United States.

It's Time for Early Music

Black and white headshot of a smiling woman with shoulder-length hair and bangs, with bookshelves visible in the blurred background
Angela Mariani, 1991

1995

Cary Boyce, then WFIU marketing director, designs the station’s first website, wfiu.indiana.edu. In October 1999, the station becomes one of the first 30 in the country to offer live audio streaming, using RealAudio Player. The site would move to wfiu.org in 2006

Entering the Online Age

WFIU early web design. Pictured titles such as: Public Radio Serving the State of Indiana; Special Programs in August; This Week on WFIU; Directions in Sound - August; Special Events in August; and Try our Ether Game trivia and crossword puzzles!
WFIU early web design

Early Website Design Gallery
Early website design, homepage, August 2000
Fun and Games landing page. Featured: Ether Game and A Moment of Science
Early website design, Fun and Games page, August 2000
A Moment of Science archived landing page. There is a large pixel art butterfly in the background. Each subtitle is a different color.
Early website design, A Moment of Science landing page, August 2000
Ether Game archived landing page. Featuring a grid with different game categories like "music" and "science".
Early website design, Ether Game landing page, August 2000
Archived W.F.I.U. home page. It's a busy page with a lot of text. Centered in the page is the logo for the fiftieth anniversary
Early website design, WFIU home page, May 2001
WebArchive capture of the WFIU website in two-thousand and six. Headlines such as "Elections and Issues", "Another Way to Support Public Radio", and "Tell Them Public Matters" are visible along with the logos for IU, Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, NPR, American Public Media, CPB, and WTIU.
2006, the site moves to wfiu.org

1996

WFIU acquires its first translator, at 95.1 FM in Terre Haute, designed to boost the signal in Vigo County.

Within two years, the station has additional frequencies in Columbus and Kokomo. French Lick and Greensburg would follow in the decade to come.

Expanding Our Reach

Terre Haute, Indiana, ninety-five-point-one service contour map.
Service Contour, Terre Haute, IN

1997

WFIU turns an occasional series of long-form one-on-one interviews into a weekly series. In December, Profiles officially debuts with an hour-long conversation with poet Scott Russell Sanders. The program’s original weekly host, Bob Willard, eventually is replaced by a rotating cast of interviewers.

The roster of guests has remained a mix of area notables (e.g. community activist Charlotte Zietlow, pianist Menahem Pressler) and visiting luminaries (NPR host Steve Inskeep, actress Meryl Streep).

A Weekly Conversation

Indiana University president Michael McRobbie sits across from actress Meryl Streep. The two have microphones in front of them
Left to Right: Michael McRobbie and Meryl Streep

2003

Singer-songwriter Tom Roznowski, “The Gentleman from Indiana,” completes an eight-year, 400-episode run of a four-minute Saturday evening feature, Hometown, each installment of which tells a story from 1920s Terre Haute. The full series would rerun through 2011. Roznowski will renew his WFIU ties in 2018 with the launch of an hourlong show, PorchLight, that explores a theme in story and song.

Once Around in the Hometown

A black and white close up of Tom Roznowski. He sports a fedora and is holding a walking stick with a carved face in it
Tom Roznowski

2006

In April, the station says goodbye to one of its own, as 24-year-old Robert Samels, host of the vocal music program Cantabile and writer for music quiz show Ether Game, perishes in a plane crash with four fellow IU music students.

Chris Carducci, Garth Eppley, Georgina Joshi, Zachary Novak, and Robert Samels were accomplished musical performers with brilliant careers ahead of them when their lives were cut short.

The station maintains a place in its main studio for his substantial collection of records, donated to WFIU by Robert’s family.

Losing a Friend

Black and white close up of Robert Samels. He's smiling slightly.
Robert Samels, 2006

2008

WFIU adds a digital side channel in July. Initially known as WFIU-HD2, the second signal offers a counterpoint to the main channel’s split schedule of news and music at each turn. The WFIU audience gains access to staple programs from NPR such as The Diane Rehm Show and Talk of the Nation that the main channel does not carry, as well as music in the early-morning and late-afternoon hours.

The service is available on HD Radio in the 103.7 Bloomington listening area, and streaming online at wfiu.org. In 2016, WFIU renames its second channel WFIU2, and adds translators in Bloomington and Seymour that allow listeners to hear the channel on analog FM.

More Music, More Talk

Radio host Diane Rehm sits in front of a microphone with the N.P.R. logo on it.
Diane Rehm

2009

Earth Eats begins to grow organically, as a humble online experiment. The primary ingredient is a weekly audio recipe; to it eventually is added a podcast full of sound-rich features, a weekly half-hour radio presence, and a Twitter following that swells well beyond 300,000. Founding producer Annie Corrigan leaves in 2017 and is replaced by Kayte Young.

Real Food, Green Living

Earth Eats producer interviews a chef in a profession kitchen
Annie Corrigan interviewing

2013

The WFIU news team wins its first national Edward R. Murrow Award. The award is for Progress Report: Education in Indiana, in the category of best radio news documentary. The team would win five more in the following five years, for its newscast, feature reporting, website, social media, and overall excellence.

Good Night, and Good Luck

W.F.I.U. team of three posed with their Edward R. Murrow Award.
WFIU news team posed with award, 2013

IU Radio and TV Staff photo in a colorful recording studio. One staff members holds a stuffed Elmo.
2016 IU Radio/TV Staff Photo

2019

In January, Grammy-winning vocalist Sylvia McNair becomes the host of Sylvia and Friends, three hours of classical music and conversation each Saturday on WFIU2. It represents a return to radio after a substantial gap – she had been a staff announcer at WFIU during graduate school, ending in 1982. Her new program is well-received, and continues until her retirement from radio in 2023.

A Homecoming

A smiling woman with short, spiky blonde hair and a red top leans against a striped wall, extending her arms forward.
Sylvia McNair, 2019

2020

Amid the worst pandemic to hit the U.S. in a century, WFIU adapts. During the lockdown, the station maintains a consistent, but skeletal on-site presence, offering live daily briefings from Governor Eric Holcomb and other officials. Numerous local programs rely substantially on audio recorded remotely; Noon Edition is delivered live via Zoom through 2021.

A Crisis

A laptop displaying audio editing software with waveforms on the screen, next to a black USB microphone on a wooden table, in a room with a fireplace and red walls
Recording at home, 2020

2022

George Walker retires on July 29, days after celebrating 45 years of full-time service as a daily classical music host and arts reviewer on WFIU. His association with the station had stretched back a decade further, to 1967. His tenure is believed to be the longest of its kind in public radio history. George would be inducted into the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) Hall of Fame a few weeks before his passing in 2024.

A Goodbye

Portrait of George Walker, radio host for WFIU 103.7FM, in honor of his 40 year anniversary at the station, taken on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Portrait of George Walker, radio host for WFIU 103.7FM, in honor of his 40 year anniversary at the station, taken on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
George Walker, Bloom Magazine
George Walker, Bloom Magazine
George Walker wearing headphones is sitting in a radio studio, speaking into a microphone and holding papers, with a sound mixing board and computer monitor in the background
George Walker, 2007
George Walker sits at a desk with headphones on. He's in front of a microphone and script.
George Walker, 1980
WFIU staff circa 1977. Front row - George walker on the far left
WFIU staff circa 1977. Front row - George walker on the far left
WFIU staff 1967 (front row, left to right) John Harrell, Larry Kroenberger, Debbie Shriner, Don Glass. (back row, left to right) Dave Smith, Tom Gray, George Walker, David Kennard, Elliot Oring, and Dave Champaigne
WFIU staff 1967
(front row, left to right) John Harrell, Larry Kroenberger, Debbie Shriner, Don Glass.
(back row, left to right) Dave Smith, Tom Gray, George Walker, David Kennard, Elliot Oring, and Dave Champaigne

2025

WFIU’s parent organization, Indiana University Radio-Television Services, announces in November that it is entering a formal partnership with IU’s Media School, with further details to follow. This represents a full-circle moment for WFIU, which had launched in 1950 under the auspices of IU’s Department of Radio, a predecessor academic unit to what would become the Department of Telecommunications, and later The Media School.

A New Beginning

The Radio and TV Building is pictured from the air on the Indiana University Bloomington campus on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
The Radio and TV Building is pictured from the air on the Indiana University Bloomington campus on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

2025

WFIU signed on the air in 1950 and immediately found itself in the vanguard. Those few in southern Indiana who owned an FM receiver were able to pick up little else on the dial, and the station had to be exceptionally creative in developing programming for those listeners.

Not only was there no Morning Edition, there would be no NPR for two decades to come! “Educational stations,” as public radio stations then were known, were entirely on their own.

As much as broadcasting has matured and the content has changed across 75 years, the fundamental mission has remained the same: to inform, to teach, to enlighten and entertain, to deliver culture, and to strengthen our community and our democracy. If those who were present at the creation could be here now, they might be surprised by the places technology has allowed us to go, and, we hope, would be pleased by what they hear.

John Bailey
WFIU Station Operations Director

75th Anniversary