Holiday season hits particularly hard for those in need

The holiday season is a time for gathering with family, giving gifts and spreading joy.

But many Hoosiers are struggling to put food on the table and don’t have the resources for getting their loved ones gifts.

And, this year, having SNAP benefits delayed due to the government shutdown only exacerbated the need for assistance. More than 600,000 Hoosiers receive SNAP benefits.

A little more than 12 percent of the state’s population lives below the federal poverty line. A 2025 reports shows another 26 percent of Hoosier households are "Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed."

There are a number of organizations whose mission is to help those in need – food banks such as Pantry 279, Hoosier Hills Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank, the United Way of South Central Indiana, and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

But federal funding cuts and the impact of the shutdown are affecting those organizations as well.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the needs of Hoosier families and how you can help not only during the holiday season but year-round.

Guests

Erin Finnigan, Development Director, United Way of South Central Indiana

Cindy Chavez, Executive Director, Pantry 279