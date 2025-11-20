© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
News
Noon Edition

Holiday season hits particularly hard for those in need

By Patrick Beane
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:43 PM EST
Cans of tomatoes are stacked in the warehouse at the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
Bente Bouthier
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Cans of tomatoes are stacked in the warehouse at the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

The holiday season is a time for gathering with family, giving gifts and spreading joy. 

But many Hoosiers are struggling to put food on the table and don’t have the resources for getting their loved ones gifts. 

And, this year, having SNAP benefits delayed due to the government shutdown only exacerbated the need for assistance. More than 600,000 Hoosiers receive SNAP benefits. 

A little more than 12 percent of the state’s population lives below the federal poverty line. A 2025 reports shows another 26 percent of Hoosier households are "Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed." 

There are a number of organizations whose mission is to help those in need – food banks such as Pantry 279, Hoosier Hills Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank, the United Way of South Central Indiana, and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. 

But federal funding cuts and the impact of the shutdown are affecting those organizations as well.  

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the needs of Hoosier families and how you can help not only during the holiday season but year-round. 

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for  the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.   

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.  

Guests 
Erin Finnigan, Development Director, United Way of South Central Indiana 
Cindy Chavez, Executive Director, Pantry 279 

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
