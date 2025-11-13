IBRC predicts economic downturn for Bloomington, surrounding area

Indiana University traditionally has propped up Bloomington, Monroe County and the surrounding area during tough economic times.

But now, due to cuts in state and federal funding and a number of layoffs, uncertainty at the university is dragging down the local economy.

“Folks, the news is rough,” said Phil Powell, executive director of the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

He said that at the IBRC’s presentation of its 2026 Futurecast, its annual economic forecast, in Bloomington last week.

Powell said Bloomington is having a rough year, and next year’s growth might not be much better.

“If we're lucky to have 1 percent here in the region, it will have been a good year for Bloomington,” Powell said. “I'm thinking more zero to 0.5.”

The state, however, is faring batter. While wages in Bloomington fell by 6.2 percent this year, they grew by 5.6 in the state.

Indiana University is one of the main reasons. It accounts for about 20 percent of the economy in Monroe and surrounding counties. Powell said the university will likely continue to cut jobs and wages in 2026.

“If you're feeling some economic pain in your markets and your customers, it's happening right here, folks,” Powell said. “It's driven by what’s happened in higher ed.”

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the findings of the Indiana Business Research Center’s 2026 Futurecast and what it means economically for Bloomington, Monroe County and the state.

Guests

Phillip Powell, Executive Director, Indiana Business Research Center

Andrew Butters, Associate Professor, IU Kelley School of Business

Jennifer Pearl, President, Bloomington Economic Development Corporation