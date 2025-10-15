IU Media School fires its Director of Student Media; what's next?

The Indiana University Media School fired Director of Student Media Jim Rodenbush Tuesday.

It comes one week after Rodenbush says he was ordered by administrators to remove news from the Indiana Daily Student print edition.

Editors at the IDS said Rodenbush refused, telling Media School Leaders he would not censor the student paper.

Media School Dean David Tolchinsky told Rodenbush in a letter published by the IDS that he was being fired for his “lack of leadership” and unwillingness to stick to the Student Media Plan.

Read more: IU announces student media merger, cuts newspaper

The Media School created the Student Media Plan after the university paid off nearly $1 million in debt for the IDS last year. The plan ended weekly printing to curb its deficit. The IDS is still permitted to publish special themed editions, which have included news. Rodenbush told editors in an email that administrators expected “that edition should contain nothing but information about homecoming — no other news at all, and particularly no traditional front page news coverage.”

An exception could be made for copies of the IDS distributed off campus, he said.

IDS editors described the order on print in an editorial Tuesday as censorship and denounced his firing. Students at campus radio station WIUX and television station IUSTV also criticized the Media School, as did IU Student Government.

