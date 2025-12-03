Books can make for the perfect gift this holiday season

If you’re looking for holiday gifts, books are always a great idea.

So, on this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll be coming to you from Morgenstern Books, where our panel of experts will discuss their favorite books, what titles have been popular in 2025, book trends and gift ideas.

Noon Edition host Bob Zaltsberg will be joined by New York Times best-selling author Michael Koryta, Morgenstern Books general manager Jenna Bowman, and Sam Ott, the Teen Services Manager at the Monroe County Public Library.

Doors for the free event will open at 11:30 a.m.

Noon Edition will take questions from the audience in attendance, as well as through email at news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Jenna Bowman, General Manager, Morganstern Books

Michael Koryta, New York Times bestselling author

Sam Ott, Teen Services Manager, Monroe County Public Library