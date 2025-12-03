© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Noon Edition

Books can make for the perfect gift this holiday season

By Patrick Beane
Published December 3, 2025 at 1:30 PM EST
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News

If you’re looking for holiday gifts, books are always a great idea.

So, on this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll be coming to you from Morgenstern Books, where our panel of experts will discuss their favorite books, what titles have been popular in 2025, book trends and gift ideas.

Noon Edition host Bob Zaltsberg will be joined by New York Times best-selling author Michael Koryta, Morgenstern Books general manager Jenna Bowman, and Sam Ott, the Teen Services Manager at the Monroe County Public Library.

Doors for the free event will open at 11:30 a.m.

Noon Edition will take questions from the audience in attendance, as well as through email at news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.   

Guests  
Jenna Bowman, General Manager, Morganstern Books
Michael Koryta, New York Times bestselling author
Sam Ott, Teen Services Manager, Monroe County Public Library

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane
