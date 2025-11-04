Merry Monarchs Published November 4, 2025 at 7:17 PM EST pc: pixabay.com Gustav Holst (1874–1934)The Planets: Jupiter, The Bringer Of JollityAtlanta Symphony Orchestra; Yoel Levi, conductorJohann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Variations 1-4Catrin Finch, harpRichard Rodgers (1902-1979)Main Titles/I Whistle a Happy TuneHollywood Bowl Orchestra, John Mauceri, conductor, Julie Andrews, Edmund KingsleyNicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908)Scheherazade, Op. 35: II. The Story of the Kalendar PrinceCecylia Arzewski, solo violin, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Robert Spano, conductorRalph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)Old King Cole, A Ballet for OrchestraAndrew Manze, conductor, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic OrchestraChristoph W. Gluck (1714-1787)Aria from AlcesteBavarian Radio Chorus, Jessye Norman, soprano, Serge Baudo, conductor, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen RundfunksKarl King (1891-1971)Royal Scotch Highlanders/ Barnum and Bailey's FavoriteAir Combat Command Heritage Of America Band, Lowell Graham, dir.Anna Bon (b.1740-?)6 Harpsichord Sonatas, Op. 2: No. 2 in B-Flat Major, III. AllegroHiroko Ishimoto, pianoHenry VIII/Jethro TullPastime with Good Company -LiveJethro Tull