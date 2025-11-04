© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.
Ether Game

Merry Monarchs

Published November 4, 2025 at 7:17 PM EST
pc: pixabay.com

Gustav Holst (1874–1934)

The Planets: Jupiter, The Bringer Of Jollity

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Yoel Levi, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Variations 1-4

Catrin Finch, harp

Richard Rodgers (1902-1979)

Main Titles/I Whistle a Happy Tune

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, John Mauceri, conductor, Julie Andrews, Edmund Kingsley

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908)

Scheherazade, Op. 35: II. The Story of the Kalendar Prince

Cecylia Arzewski, solo violin, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Robert Spano, conductor

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)

Old King Cole, A Ballet for Orchestra

Andrew Manze, conductor, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Christoph W. Gluck (1714-1787)

Aria from Alceste

Bavarian Radio Chorus, Jessye Norman, soprano, Serge Baudo, conductor, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Karl King (1891-1971)

Royal Scotch Highlanders/ Barnum and Bailey's Favorite

Air Combat Command Heritage Of America Band, Lowell Graham, dir.

Anna Bon (b.1740-?)

6 Harpsichord Sonatas, Op. 2: No. 2 in B-Flat Major, III. Allegro

Hiroko Ishimoto, piano

Henry VIII/Jethro Tull

Pastime with Good Company -Live

Jethro Tull

Ether Game
Stay Connected