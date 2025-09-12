AI & You (1 of 4): Education and Learning Technologies

How can AI empower both teachers and students, now and in the future? Kevin Jones hosts guests Cindy Hmelo-Silver and Anne Ottenbreit-Leftwich.

AI tools are already shaping learning environments, from personalized tutoring and collaborative digital learning to training educators. Kevin Jones hosts guests Cindy Hmelo-Silver and Anne Ottenbreit-Leftwich to discuss the practical and the theoretical of AI changing the classroom - and how quickly those changes will come.

Cindy Hmelo Silver is a Distinguished Professor of Learning Sciences at IU Bloomington, holding the Barbara B. Jacobs Chair in Education and Technology and serving as Associate Dean for Research & Development. She leads the Center for Research on Learning and Technology and co-leads the EngageAI Institute, specializing in problem-based learning, collaborative inquiry, and AI supported educational environments.

Anne Ottenbreit Leftwich is Associate Vice President of Learning Technologies at IU’s University Information Technology Services, Associate Professor in Instructional Systems Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Computer Science, also holding the Barbara B. Jacobs Chair in Education & Technology. Her research focuses on technology-enhanced K–12 computer science education, teacher professional development, and equitable access initiatives like CSforIN and ECEP.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the New Frontier, a four-part season of Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.