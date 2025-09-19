AI & You (2 of 4): Human-Centered AI

From intelligent user interfaces to AI-driven online education systems, this conversation explores how human-centered design can make technology more inclusive and impactful, especially for older adults and underserved learners. Kevin Jones speaks with Aqueasha Martin-Hammond and Fawzi BenMessaoud about the real-world applications of their work in health, design, and education, and how AI can be used to empower rather than exclude.

Aqueasha Martin-Hammond is an Associate Professor in the Human-Centered Computing Department in the School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI. Her research focuses on persuasive and intelligent user interfaces that support older adults’ health and wellness, combining human-computer interaction, health informatics, and aging studies.

Fawzi BenMessaoud is a Senior Lecturer, AI and Informatics at Luddy with over 30 years of experience in higher education and global tech innovation. He has served as an FBI special agent, developed NSA-certified cybersecurity programs, and co-created award-winning online learning systems. His work explores data transformation in human intelligence, intelligent systems, building intelligence from data, and AI instruction.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the New Frontier, a four-part season of Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.