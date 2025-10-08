AI & You (4 of 4): Workforce Innovation

AI is not just changing how we work. It’s changing what we work on. In this episode, Kevin Jones talks with Sagar Samtani and Kun Huang about the future of work. Together, they explore the opportunities and challenges of adapting our workforce to a rapidly evolving technological world.

Sagar Samtani is an Associate Professor in the Department of Operations and Decision Technologies at the Kelley School of Business and the Founding Director of the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (DSAIL). His research focuses on cybersecurity, dark web analytics, and AI applications in business and public health.

Kun Huang is Chair of the Department of Biostatistics and Health Data Science at the IU School of Medicine and leads the Precision Health Initiative. His work spans bioinformatics, computational pathology, and machine learning, with a focus on improving clinical practice through data-driven innovation.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the New Frontier, a four-part season of Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.

