“Bloomington?? Oh, you mean The Gulch!”

Bloomington’s DIY scene has a particular word associated with it. There’s the song “ Gulch Brigade ” by hardcore band Full Stride, a podcast called “ It’s Beautiful Day in The Gulch " and an album of the same exact name by hardcore punk Laffing Gas. Those are all from the past six years. The Nice Work team sent producer Karl Templeton to figure out why people call Bloomington “The Gulch.” The term goes back farther than we thought.

Make Art, Make Community

Kayte Young/WFIU Heather Farmer and Maureen Langley are Besties. And Maureen now hosts Zine Club at Heather's art supply store, Bloomington Fine Art Supply. Thursday evenings are dedicated to Art in Common sessions, which are free art-making gatherings in their spacious studio.

Bloomington Fine Art Supply is much more than an art supply shop. They host regular workshops with skilled artisans in the community teaching book binding, drawing, painting and so much more. They also host Art in Commons on Thursday evenings—free drop-in programs such as Zine Club, Collage Collective and meetings of the Indiana Gourd Society. Kayte spoke with BFA Supply owner Heather Farmer and Zine Club founder Maureen Langley.

Exploring Possibilities at Art Remains Creative Reuse Center

Kayte Young/WFIU Sue McCracken keeps the doors of Art Remains open in downtown Bloomington—on the west side of The Square, downstairs from Goods For Cooks. A volunteer herself, she coordinates volunteers who help sort and organize the donated inventory—making it easy to browse.

Art Remains is an art supply store filled entirely with donated items. It’s a non-profit, fully run by volunteers. Kayte spoke with board president, Sue McCracken.

They’re located on the lower level of the same building as Goods for Cooks on the square in downtown Bloomington. They’ve been at this location since May, 2024.

Art Remains is part of a larger movement of creative reuse centers around the country. The model is simple—people in the community donate left-over or no-longer-needed art supplies and tools, Art Remains sells them at a reduced price to people who can use them. It’s a way to keep useful items out of the landfill and provide affordable supplies to artists and craftspeople.

A Holiday Market With a Twist

Courtesy of Twig and Ash Krampus Bizaar 2025 takes place at Switchyard Park Pavillion.

After Kel McBride decided to stop hosting her Bloomington Krampus Night in 2021, Raine Hutchens, a local tattoo artist who runs Twig and Ash event planning, decided to pick up where she left off. Since starting a few years ago, his events have continued to grow and grow. This year, there will be over 40 vendors, a beer garden, and food trucks. Producer Lillian Marks talked to Raine about this year's event, December 14 at Switchyard Pavillion.

