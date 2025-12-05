Exploring possibilities at Art Remains Creative Reuse Center

Art Remains is an art supply store filled entirely with donated items. It’s a non-profit, fully run by volunteers. Kayte spoke with board president, Sue McCracken.

They’re located on the lower level of the same building as Goods for Cooks on the square in downtown Bloomington. They’ve been at this location since May, 2024.

Art Remains is part of a larger movement of creative reuse centers around the country. The model is simple—people in the community donate left-over or no-longer-needed art supplies and tools, Art Remains sells them at a reduced price to people who can use them. It’s a way to keep useful items out of the landfill and provide affordable supplies to artists and craftspeople.