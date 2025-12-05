© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Exploring possibilities at Art Remains Creative Reuse Center

Published December 5, 2025 at 1:23 PM EST
Sue McCracken standing behind a desk filled with bins and jars full of small objects, a scale, a card reader. Behind her are posters and bags labeled as holding different sized bags. strands of beads hang behind her.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Sue McCracken keeps the doors of Art Remains open in downtown Bloomington—on the west side of The Square, under Goods For Cooks. A volunteer herself, she coordinates volunteers who help sort and organize the donated inventory—making it easy to browse.

Art Remains is an art supply store filled entirely with donated items. It’s a non-profit, fully run by volunteers. Kayte spoke with board president, Sue McCracken.

They’re located on the lower level of the same building as Goods for Cooks on the square in downtown Bloomington. They’ve been at this location since May, 2024.

Art Remains is part of a larger movement of creative reuse centers around the country. The model is simple—people in the community donate left-over or no-longer-needed art supplies and tools, Art Remains sells them at a reduced price to people who can use them. It’s a way to keep useful items out of the landfill and provide affordable supplies to artists and craftspeople.

