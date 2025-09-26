AI & You (3 of 4): Interactive Intelligence

AI is transforming everything from workplace decision-making to online collaboration and it’s doing so quickly. In this episode, Kevin Jones speaks with Alan Dennis and David Crandall about the evolving relationship between humans and intelligent systems in business and technology.

Alan Dennis is a Distinguished Professor of Information Systems and holds the John T. Chambers Chair of Internet Systems at the Kelley School of Business. His research spans AI agents, team collaboration, cybersecurity, and the spread of misinformation, and he is one of the world’s most published and cited researchers in the field of information systems.

David Crandall is the Luddy Professor of Computer Science at Indiana University and Director of the Luddy AI Center. His research focuses on computer vision, machine learning, and data mining, and he leads projects that explore how machines interpret images and environments through AI.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the New Frontier, a four-part season of Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.