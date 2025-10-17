WFIU 75th Anniversary Special: Meryl Streep On Profiles

As part of WFIU’s 75th anniversary celebration, we’re mining the archives to offer you samples of our best programming from across the years. This week, it’s a vintage episode of our long-running interview program, Profiles. Our host that week was then-President of Indiana University Michael McRobbie. His guest was legendary stage and screen actress Meryl Streep. The conversation was recorded during her visit to the IU campus in April, 2014.

And, to round out the hour, we look in on an interview from September of that year with the then-director of IU Cinema, Jon Vickers, and Oscar-winning actor and IU alum Kevin Kline.