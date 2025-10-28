© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.
Ether Game

Broomsticks and Batons

Published October 28, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
pc: pixabay.com

Ether Game
Stay Connected