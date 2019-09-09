© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Focus on Flowers

The Song of the Bugle Fairy (Ajuga)

By Moya Andrews
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:01 PM EDT
Ajuga reptans
Anita363
/
flickr

Ajugas are perennials that are commonly known as bugles or bugle weeds, and there are about 40 species in the genus.

Ajuga reptans (reptans means creeping), is often used as a ground cover that carpets the ground with glossy rosettes of spoon-shaped leaves and spikes of violet-blue flowers in late spring.

Cultivars with variegated foliage are less vigorous than those with green or bronze leaves it seems. It is hardy zones 3-9 and prefers light shade, though it will grow in sun too.

In evenly moist well drained soil, Ajuga reptans spreads vigorously, so choose a site carefully.

Cicely Mary Barker, wrote a poem about this plant and called it, as you might guess, "The Song of the Bugle Fairy." It appears in The Complete Book of the Flower Fairies (Penguin Books).

Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
