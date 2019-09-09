© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Focus on Flowers

Growing Campanula Bells (Bellflowers)

By Moya Andrews
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:59 AM EDT

Campanulas, or bellflowers to use their common name, are plants with bell-shaped blue or white blooms, and they range in height from ground-hugging dwarfs to plants that grow to 6 feet. A gardener who plants a number of different types can have bloom for most of the summer.

Varieties and Growing Habits

Campanulas need a moderately rich well-drained soil and full or partial sun.

C.persicifolia is the popular blue peach leaf, and the white equivalent is ‘alba'. These are best for humid southern summers.

Cut bellflowers last well in a vase, which is a big asset, as far as I am concerned.

C. ‘Telham Beauty' has three inch lavender blue flowers on 3 foot stalks and mixes well with astilbe, either in a bed or in a vase. It will naturalize in woodland settings in light shade.

The new campanula punctata ‘Cherry Bells' is quite a departure from the older varieties because it has red tubular flowers edged in white so provides an early summer treat for hummingbirds.

An old standby that has stood the test of time is the clustered bellflower C. glomerata, which is hardy zones 3-8 and has upward facing violet bells on 1-2 ft plants. This is a very reliable plant.

The newer gold leaf Adriatic bellflower ‘Dickson's Gold' is a short variety which provides a striking contrast of blue flowers against gold foliage that looks wonderful spilling over walls or used as a groundcover.

Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
