Krista Detor Happily Retreats

Krista Detor’s performing career took off quickly. She’s a pianist, composer, and singer-songwriter, and she was playing big audiences almost before she knew it, touring in Europe and the U.S. Then, one night after a show, she was in her hotel room, putting a warm washcloth on her face, and she realized that for the entire tour, that was the moment she kept looking forward to. Being in the hotel room, alone, winding down. It was a sign.

Alex Chambers The "hundred hills" at the Hundredth Hill Artist Retreat

Over the next few years, she transitioned away from performing so much. She was trying to figure out what was next. And she remembered how much she and her husband, Dave Weber, believe in hospitality. They’d been hosting musicians and other artists on their property for years. Why not turn it into an artists’ retreat? That’s how the Hundredth Hill Artist Retreat was born. On this episode, Krista tells the story – with more twists and turns, as well as some reflection on finances.

A Retrospective of Visiting Artists at the Grunwald Gallery

Tyler Lake Lauren Fensterstock's work, "The Unending," is on view at the Grunwald Gallery of Art.

The Grunwald Gallery is one of Bloomington’s best kept secrets, and we mean to change that! This small art space buried deep in the Fine Arts Building, like some police booths, is a lot larger on the inside than it appears from outside. The gallery is home to some of Bloomington's most experimental and avant-garde exhibitions, like the striking triad of shimmering black clouds, raining dark jewels onto jet black grass that sits in the center of the space as part of the current exhibition. Nice Work hosts Kayte Young and Tyler Lake sat down with Linda Tien, the Director of the Gallery and Ryan Farley, the Program Coordinator, to talk about that show. It’s called Re:Visit and it hosts the work of visiting artists that have come to Indiana University over the past decade.

What Everyday Objects Can Teach Us about Nostalgia, Memory and Identity

Bethany Habegger Bethany Habegger's painting I'm calm by my lonesome

Bethany Habegger is an artist here in Bloomington. Their paintings come from photos they take in the moment, scenes of still life and mundane objects. Bethany paints scenes like a ceiling fan in a barren room or a lone streetlamp at night. They’re scenes that could evoke a sense of nostalgia or a memory of a past life for someone. Bethany believes that art can be therapeutic, a chance to work through emotions and rehash memories.

The Jewish Theatre of Bloomington’s Latest Show: Arthur Miller’s The Price

Courtesy of Jewish Theatre of Bloomington

The Price is about two estranged brothers who have to come together to deal with their late father’s stuff. The baggage is both physical and emotional, and Miller was explicit that audiences should not side with one brother or the other by the end. We spoke with director Dale McFadden and Abby Lee, who plays Esther, the wife of one of the brothers. The Price runs November 6-16 at the Rose Waldron Firebay.

