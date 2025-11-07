Subverting Hollywood Norms

“They’re comedic, I remember showing my daughter one of those Blaxploitation films and we sat in front of the television and just laughed — because they were so silly.”

This week on Nice Work, Novotny Lawrence, director of the Black Film Center & Archive (BFCA) sits down with filmmaker Julie Dash to talk about the resurgence of Blaxploitation themes, and what it meant to be a part of the “LA Rebellion” as a young filmmaker. They discuss Dash’s groundbreaking work, Daughters of the Dust — how it came to be, its unexpected reception and its significance in the world of independent cinema.

We also hear from the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra about their upcoming season, Karl Templeton talks with local legend, Erin Tobey about making murals, and Leo Paes shares a story about a local amateur radio club.

The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra’s Many Collaborations

Courtesy of the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra Ed Greenebaum has been a member of the BSO since it was founded in 1969

The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra’s 56th season is called Between Friends. We invited Conductor and Music Director Ryo Hasegawa and Executive Director Donna Lafferty into the studio to tell us about the many collaborations they’ve undertaken this season.

‘Nerd out’ at the Bloomington Amateur Radio Club

Courtesy of the Bloomington Amateur Radio Club. K9DIY setting up.

The Bloomington Amateur Radio Club is a place for makers and people interested in STEM fields to push themselves to make something great. Whether it’s talking to someone across the globe, contacting the astronauts in the International Space Station, or bouncing a radio signal off the moon, Ham Radio can help people develop their skills and have fun while doing it. The club meets monthly and more information can be found on their website .

How Art Builds Community, and How Community Builds Art

Chaz Mottinger Erin Tobey painting her mural Science of Scale on the B-Line, downtown Bloomington

Erin Tobey has always been finding any outlet she can express her creativity. She moved to Bloomington in 2003, after playing in bands since she was sixteen. Nowadays, Erin works as a visual artist painting murals, illustrations, and graphic design all over town. She also plays in a few bands including Full Sun and Brenda’s Friends. As a muralist, she’s painted for clients such as Wonderlab, Bloomingfoods, and the City of Bloomington. Art and community have found so many ways to intertwine themselves into her life. She couldn’t imagine doing art without community.

