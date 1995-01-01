Books by Ernie Pyle
- Brave Men
Ernie Pyle w/ Kurt Piehler, ed., Bison Books, ©2001.
- Ernie’s America: The Best of Ernie Pyle’s 1930s Travel Dispatches
Ernie Pyle w/ David Nichols, ed., Random House, ©1989.
- Ernie’s War: The Best of Ernie Pyle’s World War II Dispatches
Ernie Pyle w/ David Nichols, ed., ©1989.
- Here is Your War: Story of G.I. Joe
Ernie Pyle w/ Orr Kelly, ed., Scripps Howard Foundation, ©1944.
- Ernie Pyle in England
Ernie Pyle w/ Lee G. Miller, ed., Scripps Howard Foundation, ©1940.
- Home Country
Ernie Pyle, Ernie Pyle w/ Lee G. Miller, ed., Scripps Howard Foundation, ©1947.
- On a Wing and a Prayer: The Aviation Columns of Ernie Pyle
Ernie Pyle w/ Mike Harden and Evelyn Hobson, eds., ©1995.
- At Home with Ernie Pyle
Ernie Pyle w/ Owen V. Johnson, ed., Indiana University Press, ©2016.
Other Ernie Pyle Resources
- Ernie Pyle’s War
James Tobin, University Press of Kansas, ©2006.
- An Ernie Pyle Album: Indiana to Ie Shima
Lee G. Miller, William Sloane Associates, Inc., ©1946.
- Reporting World War II – American Journalism 1938-1946
The Library of America series, ©2001.
- A Death in San Pietro: The Untold Story of Ernie Pyle
John Huston, and the Fight for Purple Heart Valley, Tim Brady, ©2013.
- The Soldier’s Friend: A Life of Ernie Pyle
Ray Boomhower, Indiana Historical Society Press, ©2006.
- Ernie Pyle in the American Southwest
Richard Melzer, Sun Stone Press, ©1996.
Other Historical Publications
- The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl
Timothy Egan, ©2006
- Freedom from Fear: The American People in Depression and War, 1929-1945
David M. Kennedy, ©2001.
- My War
Andy Rooney w/ Forward by Tom Brokaw, PublicAffairs Press, ©2000.
- Up Front
Bill Mauldin w/ Introduction by David Halberstam, W.W. Norton and Company, ©1968.
- A Reporter’s Life
Walter Cronkite, Random House, ©1997.
- Reporting America at War
Michelle Ferrari w/ James Tobin, Hyperion, ©2003.
- D-Day: June 6, 1944 – The Climactic Battle of World War II
Stephen Ambrose, Simon and Schuster, ©1994.
- We Were Soldiers Once…And Young: Ia Drang – The Battle that Changed the War in Vietnam
Lt. General Harold G. Moore (Ret.) and Joseph L. Galloway, Ballantine Books, ©1992.
- Wartime: Understanding and Behavior in the Second World War
Paul Fussell, Oxford Press, ©1989.
- The Warriors: Reflections on Men in Battle
J. Glenn Gray, w/ Introduction by Hannah Arendt, Bison Books, ©1970.
- Choices Under Fire: Moral Dimensions of World War II
Michael Bess, Vintage Books, ©2006.
- The World Within War: America’s Combat Experience in World War II
Gerald F. Linderman, The Free Press, ©1997.
Related Films and Media
- The Dust Bowl: A Film By Ken Burns
- American Experience: Surviving the Dust Bowl
- The War
- American Experience: Victory in the Pacific
- American Experience: War Letters
- American Experience: Fly Girls
- American Experience: Amelia Earhart
- American Experience: Eleanor Roosevelt