Paper Cuts

Transcript
00:00:00 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Stephen Crane believes in print journalism. Crane is the managing editor of the Morgan County Correspondent. A weekly newspaper he and a diverse group of community members rallied to create. They didn't want to just sit by watching two area newspapers, the Mooresville-Decatur Times and the Reporter Times in Martinsville, be reduced to ghost papers after being bought by Gatehouse, now known as Gannett.
00:00:23 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Crane had witnessed the changes in the two newspapers firsthand, hired in 2017 to run both for Schur's communications, he oversaw a newsroom providing what he refers to as the meat and potatoes coverage locals want. City and county government, schools, businesses, sports, and 4-H clubs.
00:00:42 [Sarah Vaughan]:
But once the papers changed hands to Gatehouse on February 1st, 2019, and then Gannett that fall, Crane said it became clear pretty quickly that corporate ownership was going to be detrimental. Staff members were cut and priorities shifted toward coverage that would guarantee clicks online, especially restaurants, arts, and entertainment stories.
00:01:01 [Stephen Crane]:
By and large, we got empty platitudes about producing local journalism that matters that never translated at the local level relative to the resources required. If you're wanting to produce local journalism that matters, you'd need people to do that.
00:01:18 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Crane and some community investors wanted to buy back their hometown paper, but Gannett was unwilling. Now, Crane is a man on a mission to create a local newspaper of record dedicated to true community journalism. At a soft debut at the county fair in July, 623 subscribers signed up before the 1st edition went to press, Crane said, and another 220 signed on by the time the 2nd edition went out. A little farther south in Owen County, journalist Nicole DiCrisio-Beau has launched the local news website, the Owen News.
00:01:50 [Sarah Vaughan]:
It's an effort to fill the news gap left when private equity-controlled news organizations took control of the Spencer Evening World. Until 2019, the Spencer Evening World was owned by local families, its own employees, and most recently, the family-owned newspaper chain, the Hoosier Times.
00:02:06 [Sarah Vaughan]:
In addition to local government coverage, the paper offered the kind of local stories and information area residents relied on, including obituaries, community events, business stories, education and school sports coverage. But since 2019, under Gatehouse and later Gannett, the paper has been reduced to a weekly and now much of its content comes from outside Owen County.
00:02:29 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Besides the sheer loss of local content, Owen County Community Foundation CEO Janet Rummel has seen unhealthy social media interaction since the local newspaper's decline, including polarization from national politics eroding the area's sense of community.
00:02:44 [Janet Rummel]:
It used to be that a lot of us around here with very widely differing political views, maybe on national issues, would still come together and rally around each other around a local issue or a local event. But I've seen that start to fall apart a little bit. And so we really are seeing a divide, a larger divide among our populace here. And a lot of it has to do, again, with where they're getting their news and just really a lack of what to rally around.
00:03:24 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Rummel says the need for a trusted news source that creates a shared culture and things to rally around came out of focus groups held as part of the foundation's strategic planning process. The foundation hopes that trusted news source comes from DeCriscio Bowe and the Owen News Project.
00:03:40 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Originally from Fort Wayne, DeCriscio Bowe worked for the Spencer Evening World for a little over 2 years, during which she fell in love with Spencer and its close-knit community. Laid off in 2019, DeCriscio Bowe continued as a freelancer, supplementing the work of the paper's 1 remaining reporter.
00:03:56 [Nicole DeCriscio Bowe]:
I realized that whatever I was contributing as a freelancer was the only local content. So then the next question was, is this still serving the community?
00:04:09 [Sarah Vaughan]:
Community leaders and DeCriscio Bowe worked together to establish the Owen News as a non-profit with, quote, a mission to strengthen Owen County and promote civic engagement, unquote. The Community Foundation provided a large impact grant plus a $10,000 planning grant and has included the Owen News in its 2024 funding priorities.
00:04:29 [Sarah Vaughan]:
DeCriscio Bowe is recruiting citizen journalists and training them how to report with the help of an online course called Earn Your Press Pass. Two boards guide the nonprofit's effort, a community board that includes an assistant school principal, an attorney, a local artist and farmer, and a former Evening World editor. A journalism advisory board of working and retired journalists from around the nation will provide additional expertise and resources.
00:04:54 [Sarah Vaughan]:
DeCriscio Bowe believes in the future of the Owen News because after surveys and listening sessions, she says its board and its voice reflect the community.
00:05:04 [Nicole DeCriscio Bowe]:
It's about having something that the community can be proud of for the community, of the community, about the community, and by the community.
00:05:13 [Sarah Vaughan]:
She hopes the online publication will be able to add a print edition in the future. For WFIU News, I'm Sarah Vaughan.