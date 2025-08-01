Paper Cuts

Transcript

00:00:00 [Bob Saltzberg]: The disintegration of local newspapers in South Central Indiana shows up in staffing, circulation, and local news content.

00:00:07 [Bob Saltzberg]: Some declines began under family-owned Shares Communications Incorporated, but the freefall began early in 2019 after SCI sold its publishing division to Gatehouse Media and its private investment firm owner, New Media Investment Group. The newspaper's relationship with local communities changed too.

00:00:27 [Bob Saltzberg]: Todd Scherz was president and CEO of the Indiana-based company then. He says, of course, the company wanted to make money, but its core mission was tied to journalism and serving communities.

00:00:38 [Todd Scherz]: It was very journalism-based in terms of presenting facts, helping people get to the truth, and then how people can use that to make a better community, a better society, a better nation. So very idealistic was what the mission was, but it was very core and it was very journalism oriented.

00:01:04 [Bob Saltzberg]: Private equity owners have one primary goal, to maximize profits.

00:01:09 [Bob Saltzberg]: Tim Franklin grew up in Mooresville, Indiana and graduated from Indiana University. Now he leads the local news initiative at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

00:01:19 [Bob Saltzberg]: He notes that private equity firms argue that they're saving some local newspapers by buying them when the family owners want out of the newspaper industry and might otherwise shut them down. But there's another more damaging side to that argument.

00:01:33 [Tim Franklin]: Private equity is there for a return for their investors and that they are going to harvest the assets of these local news organizations for as long as they can and that they're not really invested in the communities in which they own these publications. And I think that we're seeing this effect kind of all over the country.

00:02:00 [Bob Saltzberg]: Ryan Gunterman is a former Bloomington High School North teacher who has worked in journalism education for 20 years. He says ownership matters.

00:02:09 [Ryan Gunterman]: I think it matters when it comes to their true commitment to the organization and the mission. And when your mission is profit and when your mission is for your stockholders to be happy, that doesn't always necessarily lead to great things.

00:02:31 [Bob Saltzberg: Academic and industry groups have studied the ownership issue and cite various effects when the profit goal dwarfs community leadership.

00:02:31 [Bob Saltzberg]: Government operates unchecked, important issues go uncovered, corruption can increase, taxpayer spending can become reckless, and voter participation can diminish.

00:02:49 [Bob Saltzberg]: Gatehouse went on to take over Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States. It even took its name. Former Schurz owned weeklies in Ellettsville and Clay City have closed. Gannett sold newspapers in Orange County, laid off dozens of area journalists, shut down printing presses in Bloomington and Bedford, and sold the newspaper buildings.

00:03:09 [Bob Saltzberg]: Photojournalist Chris Howell worked for the Herald Times in the last days of family ownership and for a short period after private equity took over. He feels a loss of community.

00:03:20 [Chris Howell]: The sense of community, the sense of knowing your neighbor without really knowing your neighbor, but you understand what's going on in the community and you have that sense of belonging. I really feel like that is what's missing.

00:03:33 [Bob Saltzberg]: Gannett's leaders declined to be interviewed for this report.

00:03:37 [Bob Saltzberg]: For WFIU News, I'm Bob Saltzberg