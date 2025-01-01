“It was very much journalism-based in terms of presenting facts, helping people get to the truth, and then how people can use that to make a better community, a better society, a better nation,” he said in a recent interview.

“In terms of the relationship of the communities, we always said that it's hard to have a thriving local media company in a dying community. And so, it was very important for us to be an active supporter of the community.”

He said being a “supporter” included pointing out flaws and problems.

Ownership matters, said Ryan Gunterman, a former Bloomington High School North teacher who has worked in journalism education for 20 years.

“I think it matters when it comes to their true commitment to the organization and the mission,” he said. “And when your mission is profit, and when your mission is for your stockholders to be happy, that doesn't always necessarily lead to great things.”