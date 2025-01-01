Schurz stressed it was important that the company’s newspapers actively supported the communities in which they were based. But he said that doesn’t mean they were always proponents. He quotes his former senior vice president of publishing, Charles Pittman.

“I want our communities to feel like we are giving them a big hug. But just as your best friend can tell you something you may not like to hear you know they’re still your best friend.”

Despite a commitment to communities and journalistic values — and the benefits of a diversified portfolio — the company couldn’t escape the impact of a business model rooted in declining advertising revenue. That led to leaving traditional media platforms.

Schurz said there were two tipping points. In broadcasting, where Schurz owned both television and radio properties, it came when the company was ranked in the top one percent nationally, but its leaders realized they couldn’t scale up without sizeable risks. So when the opportunity arrived “to exit and have a good outcome,” they took it.

On the publishing side, Schurz said the company tried everything it could to keep newspapers going, including trying to combine smaller rural papers in an effort to enhance the overall product and again, scale up. But the company was “only marginally profitable.” Looking not that far into the future, Schurz said company leaders realized “some very difficult choices were going to need to be made,” ones he said they weren’t sure they could make.

“We just said, you know, we’re no longer the right owner,” he said. “And that was an emotionally difficult and intellectually humbling realization.”

There was also a family dynamic at play. It’s typical for subsequent generations to lose interest in family businesses or want to take them in new directions. Schurz says none of the latest generation — the sixth in the family ownership chain — are employed with the company or had a desire to be. The company is now focused on newer technologies — broadband and cloud managed services.