Journalism professor and researcher Penelope Muse Abernathy describes how giant media organizations operate in her work The Expanding News Deserts.

“The large hedge funds and private equity groups that purchased distressed newspaper chains in recent years introduced a new management philosophy that focused on bottom-line performance to the exclusion of journalism's civic mission.”

When private-equity-backed GateHouse (now Gannett) took over the 10 Indiana newspapers that had comprised The Hoosier Times group, it followed the typical “media giant” playbook: it quickly reduced staff and publication days in the name of operating efficiency. As a result, the papers became shells of their former selves and local news coverage dwindled.