Resources
|Newspaper
|2014 Schedule
|2023 Schedule
|Bloomington Herald Times
|Daily
|Sunday - Friday
|Clay City News
|Wednesday
|Out of business
|Ellettsville Journal
|Wednesday
|Out of business
|Mooresville/Decatur Times
|Wednesday and Saturday
|Wednesday
|Martinsville Reporter-Times
|Daily
|Tuesday - Saturday
|Paoli Republican (merged w/ Springs Valley Herald)
|Thursday
|Thursday
|South Bend Tribune
|Daily
|Sunday - Friday
|Spencer Evening World
|Monday - Friday
|Wednesday
|Bedford Times Mail
|Daily
|Tuesday - Saturday
|Springs Valley Herald (merged w/ Paoli Republican)
|Wednesday
|Thursday
These are the days the print newspaper was published in selected prior years and is published in 2023. Two of the newspapers are no longer published at all, and four previously separate newspapers have been merged into two newspapers.