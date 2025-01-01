© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Newspaper2014 Schedule2023 Schedule
Bloomington Herald TimesDailySunday - Friday
Clay City NewsWednesdayOut of business
Ellettsville JournalWednesdayOut of business
Mooresville/Decatur TimesWednesday and SaturdayWednesday
Martinsville Reporter-TimesDailyTuesday - Saturday
Paoli Republican (merged w/ Springs Valley Herald)ThursdayThursday
South Bend TribuneDailySunday - Friday
Spencer Evening WorldMonday - FridayWednesday
Bedford Times MailDailyTuesday - Saturday
Springs Valley Herald (merged w/ Paoli Republican)WednesdayThursday

These are the days the print newspaper was published in selected prior years and is published in 2023. Two of the newspapers are no longer published at all, and four previously separate newspapers have been merged into two newspapers.

•••

Officials at Gannett would not talk to WFIU/WTIU for these stories. They sent a statement attributed to Jill Bond, news director of The Herald-Times.

Paper Cuts The reporting is supported by a grant from the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organization in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the Omidyar Network