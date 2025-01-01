The Community Foundation and other nonprofits are experiencing their own difficulties living with a ghost paper. People generally don't know as much about what area nonprofits are doing, Rummel said, and so they have difficulty attracting donors, volunteers and grant applicants.

“We saw a 400 percent decrease in applicants for our Lilly scholarship application,” Rummel said, despite the nonprofit using its own social media to promote it. “But we used to be able to put that in the newspaper and we would get really high-quality grant applications.”

Focus groups held as part of the foundation’s strategic planning process paved the way for a commitment to fund a news start up.

“One of the top three issues that emerged as most important in every single focus group regardless of age, demographics or income was the need for a reliable local news source,” Rummel said.

Enter The Owen News project, a news startup being led by former Spencer Evening World journalist Nicole DeCriscio Bowe.

Originally from Ft. Wayne, DeCriscio Bowe worked for the Spencer Evening World for a little over two years, during which she fell in love with the small town of Spencer and its close-knit community.

“Part of why I love Spencer is I see it as, and see the further potential to be, kind of that picturesque small-town America, you know, where you walk down the square and everybody knows everybody and um…anything that you would think would be in a Hallmark movie.”

She was a GateHouse employee for most of her time with the Evening World but when the company took over Gannett in 2019, DeCriscio Bowe was laid off. She continued as a freelancer, supplementing the work of the paper’s one remaining reporter.

