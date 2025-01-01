"The Bloomington Herald-Times, Spencer Evening World and Bedford Times-Mail have deep roots in their communities and throughout the south-central Indiana area. Our newspapers leverage local resources while relying on our USA TODAY Network to ensure continued coverage."

Those who research the decline of local news often point to the loss of government and political coverage, but other valuable local news has also been lost. For example, local high school sports coverage and reporting on the arts.

Chris Howell spent more than 20 years with the Herald-Times as a photojournalist and photo editor. Covering local sports was a highlight, he said, both for the news staff and the community.

The year before the sale, the paper had a staff of four full-time photographers and one videographer, Howell said. Even when fully staffed, they couldn’t get to every story community member wanted them to. And sports are especially important in smaller communities, Howell maintained, because “that's the conversation at the diner, that's the conversation as they're walking down the street, on the front porch, between neighbors.”

When he left in May of 2019, about three months after the private equity takeover, he was the only photographer still employed at the H-T.

Howell said the sale of the Schurz newspapers left “a sense of abandonment, almost” as he watched colleagues “start the day with a job and end it without one.”

“We didn't do that work because it paid well, or that it gave us everything we ever wanted,” Howell said. “We did it because we loved our community, and we did it because we felt it was important. And we were being told by representatives from the company that came in and bought us that things would, you know, still be — that [community journalism] would still be a priority. But it became pretty clear pretty quickly that they were saying that, but they weren't offering the tools to support that.”

Alain Barker’s Bloomington arts credentials stretch back at least two decades and include 10 years growing the Bloomington Early Music Festival and a stint on the Buskirk Chumley Board of Directors. He currently serves as the director of music entrepreneurship and career development at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

Barker said from about 2004 to about 2014 “there was a lot of heart and commitment in the local media” to develop stories that were not only representative of “the particular shape of the arts in Bloomington,” but also to support the development of its cultural scene.

“So it was as much reporting as it was engaging with and collaborating with arts organizations in town,” he said. “There was an enormous amount of commitment coming out of the newspaper during that time.”

But even before the sale to GateHouse/Gannett, Barker began to see “a radical shift” in arts coverage.

“I will say that there are heroic actions within the staff of the newspaper to be able to keep the reporting going,” Barker said. “And I do believe that there is a sincere and deep desire and commitment to keep the newspaper as a local source of meaningful stories rather than just simply a pipeline for AP stories or redistributed stories from different parts of the country and around the world.”