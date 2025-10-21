The rise of Christian nationalism and its role in U.S. politics

Christian nationalism has been on the rise in the United States over the past decade.

It’s the belief that the United States and its laws and government should reflect a specific expression of Christianity.

Among those leading the charge in Indiana is Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, a pastor and proud Christian nationalist.

“It just means recognize his authority as being the ultimate authority,” Beckwith said. “And let's make sure our laws are in line with the constitutional authority, which is then in line with God's authority.”

The core of this movement is called dominion theology, the belief that Christians are mandated to exercise power over all aspects of society.

It even has a mobilization strategy called the Seven Mountain Mandate, which targets seven spheres, including government, education, and media, to be brought under Christian control.

One Indiana lawmaker introduced a resolution last session asking lawmakers to “humbly submit … to the Lord Jesus Christ.” It failed, but around two dozen legislators co-signed the resolution.

Indiana has a history of mixing religion and politics. In 2015, Governor Mike Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law, effectively allowing businesses to discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community.

But there has been pushback from businesses and faith leaders against the blurring of the separation of church and state.

On this week’s special Noon Edition from the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bloomington, we’ll discuss the rise in Christian nationalism in the U.S., its embrace by conservative politicians and how it’s shaping policy.

Guests

Bob Whitaker, Senior Pastor, Christ Community Church

Daniel O. Conkle, Professor of Law Emeritus, IU Maurer School of Law