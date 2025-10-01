© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Red, White, and Righteous
The rise of Christian nationalism and its impact on civic life in a diverse democracy

By Clayton Baumgarth

The second-highest-ranking official in Indiana identifies as a Christian nationalist, igniting a fierce debate from the statehouse to the pulpit. Red, White, and Righteous, a four-part series from WFIU, investigates the political actions, theological divisions, and historical context of a movement forcing Indiana residents to confront a fundamental question: What is the proper role of faith in public life? Episodes released weekly.

Red, White, and Righteous Trailer

Coming Soon: One Nation Under God

Our first story in this series explains what was in the resolution and how it fared with legislators; defines Christian Nationalism; offers Beckwith’s view on its place in government; and lines that up against the view of a constitutional law scholar. Live on Thursday, Oct 23, 2025

Coming Soon: Seven Mountains

Our second story in this series will look at one researcher’s more theological approach to talking about Christian nationalism and the many ways different denominations of Christianity and non-Christians are reacting to its rise. It will also discuss one church that says the United States is one of the “beasts of prophecy” as laid out in the Book of Revelation. 
Coming Soon: "No Preference Shall Ever Be Given"

The third story in this series will look at the history of Christian populism and white supremacy in Indiana. It will also introduce an active player who is connecting Christian leaders with our state legislators in order to bring about social and political change. 

Coming Soon: "The Turning Point"

The final part of our coverage of the Christian nationalist movement is about the movement’s connection to Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk. We take a look at the immediate aftermath of his death and the language his allies used while memorializing him, and speak with professor Matthew Boedy who wrote a book about Kirk’s connection to Christian nationalist rhetoric. 
