News
Noon Edition

What happens to recipients if SNAP benefits are cut off next month

By Patrick Beane
Published October 29, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
Indiana’s percent of food-insecure households declined in 2019-21 compared to previous three-year averages in USDA data.
SNAP benefits for more than 600,000 Hoosiers could end in November if the government shutdown continues.

If the federal government remains shut down through Nov. 1, millions of people across the country – and more the 600,000 Hoosiers – will not receive their SNAP benefits.  

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food assistance to low- and no-income individuals and families living in the U.S. The federal aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which says “the well has run dry.” 

To qualify for SNAP benefits, applicants must meet certain financial and non-financial requirements, including citizenship/alien status, work registration and a gross income of no more than 130 percent of the federal poverty line. 

Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the shut down – and the loss of benefits that comes with it. 

The secretary of Indiana's Family and Social Services Administration, which distributes SNAP benefits in the state said: “The surest way to protect Hoosiers from a disruption in their SNAP benefits is for Senate Democrats to quickly pass the Clean Continuing Resolution. Until then, families across Indiana are left in limbo — their ability to put food on the table tied up in political gridlock." 

Democrats say they are voting no to re-opening the government to protect millions of people who could lose their healthcare through the Affordable Care Act. 

Stuck in the middle are the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits to survive. 

Food banks, which are also facing funding cuts, say they are bracing for increased demands. 

“Really at this point, because our government funding and government food streams are also somewhat in flux because of the shutdown, we really have to rely on private support in order to be able to continue doing what we're doing,” said Julio Alonso, the executive director of the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. 

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the potential impact on Hoosiers of lost benefits and the impact a loss of state and federal funds will have on local food banks. 

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.   

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.  

Guests 
Julio Alonso, Executive Director, Hoosier Hills Food Bank 
Dan Combs, Perry Township Trustee 

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
