Braun flew to, from Jasper home 11 times over six months

Sunday, May 26 was a pretty special day for Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. The state’s top executive spent his time at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” punctuated by an appearance on Fox and Friends to recap his first legislative session as governor.

But rather than returning to the Governor’s Residence in Indianapolis, just a 20-minute drive from the track, Braun apparently drove to his Jasper family home two-and-a-half hours away.

And the next day, he took a helicopter ride to get back to the state capital.

The trip was one of 11 flights between March 13 and August 1 chronicled in response to a public records request submitted by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, totaling $23,880. The state said that it would have “incurred” those costs whether or not Braun had used the Indiana State Police helicopter, because those flight hours were necessary “to satisfy (the Federal Aviation Administration’s) mandated hours requirements.”

Braun family home in Jasper gets $118K in security improvements with helipad, trailer

Though the FAA has established standards for pilots to maintain their licenses, the Indiana State Police has its own requirements for pilots to regularly travel on top of that.

“The Indiana State Police expects 1-3 hours of flight time per week per helicopter pilot,” said Griffin Reid, a spokesperson for Braun’s office. “Transportation decisions are made based on a number of factors.”

Eight of those trips ended at Braun’s southern Indiana home in Jasper, where the state paid $1,745.55 to install a 20-foot-by-20-foot gravel pad earlier this year. The remaining three flights transported the governor from Jasper to Indianapolis.

A member of his security detail accompanied him on every trip while his wife, Maureen, joined on only one trip.

Though Braun never flew on Sundays, he used the transit option at least once on every other day of the week. Each flight hour cost approximately $1,200. A helicopter flight between Jasper and Indianapolis takes roughly 45 minutes, according to the office.

Braun is the first governor to reside outside of central Indiana as governor in recent history. Former Govs. Eric Holcomb and Mike Pence made the governor’s residence in Indianapolis their primary home — with Pence selling his Columbus home after becoming governor — while former Gov. Mitch Daniels split his time between that building and his home in Carmel.

But where did he go?

Braun first flew from Indianapolis to Jasper on March 13, one day before the Indiana Capital Chronicle publicized the taxpayer-funded helipad at his Jasper home. Two weeks later, also on a Thursday, he again used a helicopter to get from Indianapolis to Jasper.

His April 16 flight to Jasper was preceded by several public appearances the day before, including a press event with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., signing the state’s effort to reform property taxes into law and the Perry Township Lincoln Day Dinner.

But neither his public releases nor his social media indicates his plans for April 16, the day he flew. The next day, a Thursday, he met with the Borden High School girls’ basketball team, the 2025 state champions, and attended another Lincoln Day Dinner in New Albany.

He flew two more times in April, starting both trips in Jasper and ending in Indianapolis. The first was Monday, April 21 — the day after Easter — while the next, on Tuesday, April 29, occurred one day before he celebrated 100 days in office.

None of Braun’s social media accounts indicated why he went to Angola in northern Indiana on Saturday, May 3. However, Trine University reports that Braun delivered the keynote address during commencement that day at 10 a.m. He opted to fly back to Jasper, bypassing the four-plus hour drive.

Two weeks later, Braun attended the Brickyard Breakfast in Indianapolis with the First Lady before flying back to Jasper on May 17. His next trip, on Monday, May 26, came one day after the Indianapolis 500.

Photo Courtesy of the Governor's Office The gravel landing pad for the state helivopter at Gov. Mike Braun's private residence in Jasper.

Braun only flew once each of the following three months: Thursday, June 26; Friday, July 11; and Friday, Aug. 1.

Braun posted about his June visit with Israeli Consul General Yinam Cohen “to explore ways we can deepen collaboration and strengthen ties between Indiana and Israel,” flying back to Jasper later that day.

July 11 was one of the rare trips that didn’t originate in either Jasper or Indianapolis, but rather in the township of Culver. The northwestern township is roughly 64 miles, or just under 90 minutes, where he had a ceremonial bill signing earlier that day in Lake County.

His last trip, on Aug. 1, went from Indianapolis to Jasper with his wife, Maureen, after the governor delivered opening remarks at the Indiana Pork Ham Breakfast and Indiana State Fair Opening Ceremonies.

