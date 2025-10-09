IU annual reports shed light on ‘intellectual diversity’ policies and recommendations 

Some Indiana University campuses extensively detailed their handling of “intellectual diversity” policies for faculty, staff and students to the Board of Trustees. IU Bloomington is not one of them.



WFIU/WTIU obtained this year's annual reports by each IU campus diversity committee via a public records request.



Some multi-page annual reports — particularly from regional campuses — describe their diversity committee’s members, views on intellectual diversity policies and recommendations for improvement. But the IU Bloomington campus report overseen by Provost Rahul Shrivastav included just five sentences and issued no recommendations.



Senate Enrolled Act 202 regulates “intellectual diversity” at public colleges and universities. It requires instructors to promote free speech and free inquiry in the classroom. Faculty members who violate the act could be reported, jeopardizing tenure and promotions.



By law, campuses must create diversity committees that include faculty, staff members, administrators and students. IU committees first met during the 2025 spring semester before submitting an annual report to campus leaders and the Board of Trustees.



The reports included reviews and recommendations for policies and guidelines related to SEA 202, such as faculty employment, personnel complaints, recruiting underrepresented students and supporting intellectual diversity.



IU Bloomington had three intellectual diversity complaints during the 2024-25 academic year. At least one professor has been formally reprimanded after an anonymous complaint accused him of using class time to criticize the university’s free speech policies and Israel.



“We reaffirm that our faculty employment policies concerning cultural and intellectual diversity issues are sufficient,” Bloomington’s report said.



The report did not name any members of the committee.



Other campus leaders were more descriptive.



IU Indianapolis Chancellor Latha Ramchand said the campus received a “small number of complaints” related to SEA 202.



Ramchand said the Indianapolis Faculty Council approved the campuses’ policies and procedures for addressing SEA 202 complaints, tenure review and promotions. She also recommended the provost office work with faculty and other leaders for future changes.



Ramchand endorsed continued support of minority-serving programs, such as seamless admission and 21st Century Scholars. Ramchand recommended “cultural and intellectual diversity should be included in the curriculum of new faculty orientation programming.”



IU Northwest received two complaints related to intellectual diversity violations.



Chancellor Vicki Roman-Lagunas recommended “enhancement of existing strategies to recruit and retain various qualified faculty, particularly those identifying with groups historically excluded in educational settings.” She also recommended expanding faculty mentorship and creating “an environment where faculty well-being is prioritized.”



“The Student Government Association at Indiana University Northwest believes the university’s efforts to recruit and retain minority and underrepresented students go above and beyond expectations,” Roman-Lagunas said. “We recognize that the university prioritizes these initiatives across multiple areas. At this time, we have no recommendations other than to encourage the continuation of these efforts using the resources currently in place.”



IU East received no intellectual diversity complaints. IU East recommended continuing or growing partnerships with local schools and community organizations, such as the Amigos Richmond Latino Center.



Other regional campuses made similar recommendations.



‘“Stronger relationships with a variety of K-12 and community partners is critical to

recruitment and retention efforts,” the IU South Bend Regional Campus Diversity Committee wrote. “Leaders of these organizations are influencers for future students.”



The South Bend committee reported the campus has three actual intellectual diversity complaints. The committee also made a point to recognize faculty expertise in their fields and the principles of academic freedom in its conclusion.



IU Southeast and Kokomo had no intellectual diversity complaints.



IU Kokomo’s committee recommended updating a number of faculty policies, including those for tenure and promotion.



“These revisions should explicitly acknowledge contributions such as mentoring students from diverse intellectual traditions, community engagement, and research promoting ideological neutrality,” the committee said.



The committee also recommended creating leadership development programs for faculty from “diverse intellectual backgrounds,” as well as providing clear pathways to leadership.

To recruit and retain minority students, IU Kokomo’s committee recommended more mentoring and scholarship funding.



“IU Kokomo students in general are working an increasing number of hours and this impacts their ability to study and limits their involvement on campus,” the committee wrote. “Any amount of funding that helps relieve some of the financial burdens would be beneficial in the retention of students.”