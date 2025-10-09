Second card skimming device found at Bloomingfoods East 

A second card skimming device has been found at Bloomingfoods Co-op Market East.

The Bloomington Police Department received a report Sept. 30 from an employee about the device. A similar device was found in July.

A skimmer is an illegal device attached to a payment terminal to obtain card information for fraudulent uses.

This device was found at 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27 at register 2, according to a Bloomingfoods press release. Security footage shows it was placed at 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 26 by two people.

There is no information about whether customer information has been breached, according to Bloomingfoods.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from the store to find who placed the device, according to BPD. The device will be given to Secret Service for examination.

According to the Bloomingfoods press release, the store has increased security measures by clearly marking each payment terminal to make tampering more easily detected, having staff do additional inspections throughout the day and having staff receive additional training to identify and respond to potential tampering.

Bloomingfoods encourages customers who used a debit, credit, EBT or gift card with a magnetic strip or chip at register 2 during the time frame the device was placed should monitor their accounts.

Another card skimming device was found on July 12 at Bloomingfoods East. Security footage showed it was placed on June 28 at register 3.