Terre Haute using lasers to scare crows

Terre Haute leaders are trying lasers to scare away crows downtown.

Mayor Brandon Sakbun is on the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board. He said a study recommended lasers or bird birth control as solutions.

“My big questions were about insurance, like, who's covering the liability of the laser, and the Chamber is going to own that so we went ahead and approved it,” he said.

The cost is $17,000.

A crow committee used pyrotechnics successfully in 2019. The fireworks created smaller flocks in new places, so the city is trying low-power lasers.

“It does affect downtown businesses, cleanliness and public health, so it is a problem, and I think this solution will help us get, you know, start to solve it,” Sakbun said.

The beams of light annoy the crows enough that they move from their perches.