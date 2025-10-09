© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Terre Haute using lasers to scare crows

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:37 PM EDT
Crows tend to spend time during the day on the outskirts of town and come back to campus at night to roost.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The cost of the lasers is $17,000.

Terre Haute leaders are trying lasers to scare away crows downtown.

Mayor Brandon Sakbun is on the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board. He said a study recommended lasers or bird birth control as solutions.

“My big questions were about insurance, like, who's covering the liability of the laser, and the Chamber is going to own that so we went ahead and approved it,” he said.

The cost is $17,000.

Read more: Terre Haute's Sakbun on government shutdown, safe property initiative, ENTEK

A crow committee used pyrotechnics successfully in 2019. The fireworks created smaller flocks in new places, so the city is trying low-power lasers.

“It does affect downtown businesses, cleanliness and public health, so it is a problem, and I think this solution will help us get, you know, start to solve it,” Sakbun said.

The beams of light annoy the crows enough that they move from their perches.
