© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Indiana Black Caucus urges Republican lawmakers to fight back against redistricting push

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
IBLC Vice Chair Rep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond) said redrawing congressional districts now "undermines the process and the people's trust."
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
IBLC Vice Chair Rep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond) said redrawing congressional districts now "undermines the process and the people's trust."

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on their Republican colleagues to fight back against a congressional redistricting push from the Trump administration.

Lawmakers say Hoosier voters of color would be most disenfranchised by gerrymandered districts.

The congressional districts targeted by the federal push represent northwest Indiana and Indianapolis. IBLC President Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) said those districts make up nearly half of Indiana's Black population.

He said redistricting isn't just a "map-making exercise" but is "a power-shaping decision."

"And when that power is manipulated, it's communities of color — they will pay the price," Harris said. "In representation, in resources and in respect."

Harris said opposition to redistricting is bipartisan — several Republican lawmakers have spoken against redrawing districts.

IBLC Vice Chair Rep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond) said the majority of Indiana voters don't want redrawn districts.

"Hoosiers are speaking clearly: They want representation, they want their voices to be heard — not diluted," Jackson said.

READ MORE: When could Indiana lawmakers redraw the state's congressional maps?

Looking for answers on statewide issues? We've got you covered with our project Civically, Indiana.

Ahead of Vice President JD Vance's first visit to Indiana in early August, Gov. Mike Braun and Republican legislative leaders said Indiana's maps were already fair.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said that's the same message Republican lawmakers had when the maps were redrawn in 2021, as part of decennial redistricting.

"If those maps were so good then, when they were drawn, what's wrong with them now?" Pryor said.

Following Vice President Vance's most recent visit, Republican legislative leaders said they expected to make a decision "soon."

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Statewide News
Lauren Chapman
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.