Trump talks directly with Indiana Senate Republicans in redistricting bid

President Donald Trump spoke with Indiana Senate Republicans on a Friday morning phone call in the latest effort to pressure Hoosier GOP legislators to redistrict the state congressional map early.

The call was first reported by The New York Times Friday afternoon.

Molly Swigart, communications director for the Indiana Senate Republicans, confirmed that caucus members were invited to join a call with the president and that Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray participated. She would not say how many other lawmakers joined the call.

A few hours later, Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, posted a statement in support of redistricting. He also attended a meeting at the White House in August on redistricting and other topics.

He blamed the national political landscape for bringing “a fight to our doorstep that we did not ask for and Hoosiers rightfully scoff at but we must use every legal means at our disposal to counter this with a redistricting effort.”

All states drew new maps in 2021 after the decennial census. Indiana’s breakdown is 7-2 in favor of Republicans. But advocates for redistricting want to eliminate the Democrat districts in Indianapolis and northwest Indiana.

Texas was the first state to pass new maps in August at the behest of the Trump administration, which is trying to ensure it retains control of the U.S. House in 2026. Missouri then followed in September.

Democrat-led California responded by putting a question on its November ballot to do the same. Other Democratic states could follow. GOP states Nebraska, Kansas and North Carolina are also being targeted for new maps.

“Indiana is a red state through and through, and our congressional districts should mirror that sentiment,” Johnson said. “For too long, maps have diluted the voices of everyday Hoosiers who prioritize fiscal responsibility, strong borders, and traditional values. By redistricting we can improve the likelihood that Indiana’s delegation in Washington fights unequivocally for Hoosier interests-lowering taxes, protecting life, and standing up to federal overreach.”

He said a unified delegation can ensure health care access, economic growth and energy independence.

Indiana’s Senate Republican caucus has been more hesitant than House Republicans and where much of the new pressure has been focused. Vice President JD Vance visited Indiana last week initially to speak to the Senate caucus but added a meeting with House members. It was Vance’s second visit about the topic since August.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle has been tracking public statements on the proposal — four Senate Republicans have come out in support while three are against. The rest of the 40-member caucus is undecided or haven’t been definitive in their statements.

