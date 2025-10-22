© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Temps could fall to 34 degrees by Thursday morning

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
Areas of frost are expected tonight across most of central Indiana, though far northeastern fringes will be somewhat less susceptible due to cloud cover and stronger winds.
Areas of frost are expected tonight across most of central Indiana, though far northeastern fringes will be somewhat less susceptible due to cloud cover and stronger winds.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as 34 degrees tonight throughout most of south-central Indiana. Wind chills could drop to 26 degrees.

National Weather Service officials have issued a frost advisory from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The cold conditions could kill crops, flowers, and other sensitive vegetation and damage outdoor plumbing.

Forecasters say the first freeze of the season is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

Highs are expected to reach 60 by the end of the week. A slight chance of rain showers is possible Saturday night into Sunday.
