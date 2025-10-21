Tucker Carlson headlines for Turning Point USA at IU

A sea of red hats made for an unusual sight in solid-blue Bloomington. But conservative media personality Tucker Carlson’s presentation, organized by Turning Point USA, drew campus conservatives and many from neighboring states.

The IU Auditorium, which seats around 3,000 people, was nearly full.

Ethan Sandweiss / WFIU/WTIU News A sea of Make America Great Again and 47 hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The event was originally scheduled to feature Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last month at Utah Valley University.

Maddy Dawson, a Junior at IU, said she’s excited to see Carlson but went to support Turning Point and remember Kirk.

“He was a light in this world,” she said. “I mean, he tried to not persuade people differently. He just tried to talk to people in general and just try to get his point of view out there and wanted to hear the other point of view.”

Sandy Kuzniar drove down from Franklin, Indiana. She originally bought tickets to see Kirk with her son.

“Frankly, I'm a huge Tucker fan,” Kuzniar said.

Elyse Perry / WFIU/WTIU News The event featured a heavy police presence including spotters on university buildings (above).

Carlson responded to audience questions and spoke on a range of topics including the war in Ukraine, abortion, immigration, aliens and ritual human sacrifice.

Twelve audience members spoke, representing a range of political viewpoints.

Carlson was also asked about how to keep the MAGA movement united after Kirk’s passing.

“I think there a lot of us – including me – are more divisive or hot headed than we need to be,” Carlson said. “Charlie had a lot of emotional self-control. He was 20 years younger than me, and I admired that openly.”

Governor Mike Braun also addressed college students, telling them to speak out on conservatism and make Kirk proud.

“The other side controls the media. They're going to spend more money on campaigns against you. They'll try to wear you out. But they don't have the winning message,” he said.

That afternoon Braun proclaimed Turning Point USA Civic Engagement Day in honor of Kirk.

Aside from a few hecklers and small number of protesters outside, the event went smoothly with a heavy police presence.