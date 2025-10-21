© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington Rail Trail closed at Rogers Street crossing for construction

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Google Maps
The Bloomington Rail Trail at the Rogers Street crossing will be closed until about November 19 for construction of accessibility and safety features.

The Bloomington Rail Trail at the Rogers Street crossing is closed temporarily for construction of safety and accessibility features.  

The trail is closed 1.23 miles south of the trailhead on Country Club Drive, and .81 miles north of the trailhead at Church Lane. 

There is not a trail detour around the closure area. The city officials said in a statement the Rail Trail spur to the Southern Meadows neighborhood is still open.  

Improvements include a pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon for the crosswalk, a new streetlight, 12-foot-wide paved trail sections, and a realignment of the trail to create a 90-degree crossing at Rogers Street. 

South Rogers Street will be closed at the trail crossing for up to 30 days. 

The trail closed Oct. 20 and is scheduled to remain closed for up to 30 days. 

Rogers Street will be closed in this area until about November 19, dependant upon weather, for construction improvements at the Bloomington Rail Trail.
Monroe County Highway Department’s Road Closings and Construction Dashboard
Rogers Street will be closed in this area until about November 19, dependant upon weather, for construction improvements at the Bloomington Rail Trail.

Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered.
