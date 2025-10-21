Bloomington Rail Trail closed at Rogers Street crossing for construction

The Bloomington Rail Trail at the Rogers Street crossing is closed temporarily for construction of safety and accessibility features.

The trail is closed 1.23 miles south of the trailhead on Country Club Drive, and .81 miles north of the trailhead at Church Lane.

There is not a trail detour around the closure area. The city officials said in a statement the Rail Trail spur to the Southern Meadows neighborhood is still open.

Improvements include a pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon for the crosswalk, a new streetlight, 12-foot-wide paved trail sections, and a realignment of the trail to create a 90-degree crossing at Rogers Street.

South Rogers Street will be closed at the trail crossing for up to 30 days.

The trail closed Oct. 20 and is scheduled to remain closed for up to 30 days.